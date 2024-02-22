AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $2.80 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AlphaCore Capital LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.7% in the third quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 30,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,095,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 17.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 9.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $11.28 on Thursday, hitting $436.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,313,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,242,160. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.25. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $285.19 and a 1 year high of $439.14.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

