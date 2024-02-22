AlphaCore Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,910. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.82. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $50.12.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.