Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stake Lowered by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Unum Group makes up about 0.7% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Unum Group by 1,076.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 239,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.87. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average is $46.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.