Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $146.02 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,748 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 1.80% of MarketAxess worth $146,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MarketAxess by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,265,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,422,000 after acquiring an additional 752,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,253,000 after purchasing an additional 608,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 545,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,554,000 after purchasing an additional 433,217 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $110,636,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,810,000 after purchasing an additional 364,829 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess
In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock worth $917,749. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on MKTX
MarketAxess Stock Performance
Shares of MarketAxess stock traded down $2.98 on Thursday, reaching $212.02. 112,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,235. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.13 and its 200-day moving average is $242.18. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $200.01 and a one year high of $399.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.02.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MarketAxess Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.
