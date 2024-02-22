Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $152.06 Million Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,089,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 269,641 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 6.33% of EVERTEC worth $152,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 3,946.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 889,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,069,000 after acquiring an additional 867,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,676,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 592.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after buying an additional 546,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 88.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after buying an additional 250,917 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1,385.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 230,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after buying an additional 214,666 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

EVERTEC Price Performance

Shares of EVTC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 38,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $42.21.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

