TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Announces Earnings Results

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. TechnipFMC updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $21.03. 3,377,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,393,678. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -256.13 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTI. BNP Paribas lowered TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

