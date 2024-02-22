Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 197,094 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,466,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,094 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $135,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LW. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 24.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $618,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.6% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.09. 874,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,668. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.24 and its 200 day moving average is $98.82.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 18.73%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

