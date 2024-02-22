Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 14,152 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,194,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,152 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 13.00% of National Research worth $141,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

NRC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.00. 43,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,070. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $39,603.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,240,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,416,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,497 shares of company stock valued at $10,572,821. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

