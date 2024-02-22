Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $140.82 Million Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,851,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,256 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 7.30% of Construction Partners worth $140,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,075,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,532,000 after purchasing an additional 140,572 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,225,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,369,000 after acquiring an additional 56,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,039,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Construction Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 872,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 16,946 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Construction Partners by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Ii Management Co sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $2,210,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.10. 75,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average of $40.21.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.62 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROAD

About Construction Partners

(Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.