Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 71,135 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $155,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,658,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,943,000 after buying an additional 23,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. Stephens cut their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE WST traded down $3.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $352.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,168. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $362.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.43 and a 52 week high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

