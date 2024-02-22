Sprott (NYSE:SII) Announces Earnings Results

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 13.73%.

Sprott Stock Performance

Shares of SII stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,406. The company has a market cap of $970.38 million, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71. Sprott has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $38.60.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 5,214.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 26.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sprott from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sprott

About Sprott

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.