Sprott (NYSE:SII) Announces Earnings Results

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 13.73%.
Sprott Stock Performance
Shares of SII stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,406. The company has a market cap of $970.38 million, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71. Sprott has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $38.60.
Sprott Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet raised Sprott from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.
About Sprott
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
