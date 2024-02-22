Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $135.51 Million Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,881,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,147 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.09% of National Beverage worth $135,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in National Beverage by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in National Beverage by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in National Beverage by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in National Beverage by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in National Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,061,000. 23.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Stock Down 1.2 %

FIZZ stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.87. 30,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,518. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.80. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.72.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $300.07 million during the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 13.91%.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

