AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $19.64 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 397,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 3.1% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $19,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 112,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 86,043 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,941,962 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

