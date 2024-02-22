AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases 17,151 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 2.0% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned approximately 0.53% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $12,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BILS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 53,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.34. The stock had a trading volume of 175,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,486. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.22 and its 200 day moving average is $99.24. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $98.89 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

