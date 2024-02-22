Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.16-1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0-2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.160-1.360 EPS.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.77 on Thursday, hitting $190.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,855,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.29. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock worth $7,020,999. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,833,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,356,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,156 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 236.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 111.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,596,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,100,000 after acquiring an additional 842,406 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.