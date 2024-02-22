B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $511.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of BTG stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,212,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,344,940. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.18. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in B2Gold by 1,523.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. CIBC downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

