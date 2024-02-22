Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 621,162 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,346,151 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 621,162 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 10.46% of First Hawaiian worth $240,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,071,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,181,000 after purchasing an additional 77,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,545,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,246,000 after buying an additional 267,548 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in First Hawaiian by 36.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,789,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,303,000 after buying an additional 2,359,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Hawaiian by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,491,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 17.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,779,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,060,000 after buying an additional 562,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 0.5 %

FHB stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,287. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.03. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.09 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Hawaiian news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $88,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,064.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Hawaiian Profile

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.