Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Hits New 1-Year High at $154.95

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $154.95 and last traded at $154.54, with a volume of 373883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.02.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.