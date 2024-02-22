Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Sets New 52-Week High at $229.99

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $229.99 and last traded at $229.98, with a volume of 6880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.79.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Industrials ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,186 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,303,000 after acquiring an additional 717,795 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 523,240 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after purchasing an additional 338,466 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,961,000.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

