iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Hits New 1-Year High at $288.57

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $288.57 and last traded at $288.57, with a volume of 15690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $284.80.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338,242 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26,676.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 674,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,562,000 after acquiring an additional 671,704 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,093,000 after acquiring an additional 347,103 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,470,000 after acquiring an additional 326,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,708,000 after acquiring an additional 226,851 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

