iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sets New 1-Year High at $173.42

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $173.42 and last traded at $173.42, with a volume of 230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.35.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $964.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Investure LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investure LLC now owns 98,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

