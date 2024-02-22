iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $123.12

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $123.12 and last traded at $122.98, with a volume of 4502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.40.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

