Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Gap Up to $56.71

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.71, but opened at $63.00. Lantheus shares last traded at $62.72, with a volume of 286,486 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.14.

The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.10 and its 200 day moving average is $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 36.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6.2% during the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

