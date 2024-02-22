Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Up to $17.50

Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.50, but opened at $20.06. Indivior shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 40,022 shares changing hands.

Indivior Stock Up 19.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indivior

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Indivior by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Indivior during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Indivior by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 562,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Indivior by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

