Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.32

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 105082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KW shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 27,541 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 245,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 99,425 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at $789,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

