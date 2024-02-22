Stantec (TSE:STN) Sets New 12-Month High at $113.22

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$113.22 and last traded at C$112.89, with a volume of 14351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$111.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on STN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Stantec from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$107.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Stantec from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Stantec from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$114.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$107.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$96.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

In related news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston purchased 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$104.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,067,537.50. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

