CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.23

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.23 and last traded at C$4.21, with a volume of 17533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$4.75 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.67. The stock has a market cap of C$982.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Richard Lee Baxter sold 325,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total transaction of C$1,071,862.26. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

