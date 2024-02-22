Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Hits New 52-Week High at $99.69

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.69 and last traded at $99.69, with a volume of 5776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.40.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,894,000 after acquiring an additional 825,290 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,954,000 after purchasing an additional 765,160 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,682,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,867,000 after purchasing an additional 709,354 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7,530.6% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 678,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,507,000 after purchasing an additional 669,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,017,000.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

