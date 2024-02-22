iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $56.42

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.42 and last traded at $56.80, with a volume of 205947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.