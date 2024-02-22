ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.32

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 4320762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Down 5.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,805.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 465,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 449,017 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at $3,875,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at $2,536,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth about $4,286,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth about $373,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

