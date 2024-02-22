Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.72

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$19.72 and last traded at C$19.72, with a volume of 13338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.54.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMP.UN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$22.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Laurentian cut Killam Apartment REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$20.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.39.

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

