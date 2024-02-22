Ethena USDe Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $296.05 Million (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Ethena USDe has a total market cap of $296.05 million and $103.79 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethena USDe token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ethena USDe

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 408,957,774 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,684,420 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 379,142,829.25221586. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00108891 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $67,500,690.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

