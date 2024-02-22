Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Given New $200.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CLH traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $182.04. The stock had a trading volume of 213,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,422. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.00. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $125.57 and a 1 year high of $189.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.