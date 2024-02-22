Electroneum Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $52.78 million and $917,140.47 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005495 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000041 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,966,060,454 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

