Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Hits New 52-Week High at $89.09

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.09 and last traded at $88.76, with a volume of 7721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWL. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,870,000 after purchasing an additional 331,558 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 126,850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,976,000 after purchasing an additional 122,822 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,367,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,972,000 after buying an additional 104,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,575,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

