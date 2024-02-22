River Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $283.83. 455,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,865. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.40. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $152.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

