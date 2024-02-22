Gallacher Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 370,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 436,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,893,000 after purchasing an additional 184,657 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 198,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 579,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,753,000 after acquiring an additional 48,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,596. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $173.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

