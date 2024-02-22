Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.04-7.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.17. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.040-7.240 EPS.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

SUI stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.34. The stock had a trading volume of 233,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,697. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 116.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.56. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $150.71.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 326.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

