Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,511,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,660 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.51% of RLI worth $341,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RLI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,518,000 after buying an additional 89,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RLI by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,065,000 after buying an additional 96,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RLI by 524.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,131,000 after buying an additional 1,145,896 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in RLI by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,377,000 after buying an additional 71,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,581,000 after buying an additional 33,570 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RLI traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.60. 37,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $123.04 and a 52-week high of $149.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.22 and its 200-day moving average is $135.60.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.12 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. RLI’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, January 26th.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

