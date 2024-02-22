Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $253.23 Million Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,899,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,049 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 8.72% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $253,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,680,000 after buying an additional 44,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,801,000 after buying an additional 183,915 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after buying an additional 1,283,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,303,000 after buying an additional 57,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

NYSE SMG traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.35. 305,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,445. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.67.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. The business had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at $852,552,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

