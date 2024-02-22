Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Fair Isaac makes up approximately 1.1% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Fair Isaac worth $397,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,943,000 after purchasing an additional 44,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock traded up $31.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,277.84. 41,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,862. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $650.00 and a 12 month high of $1,336.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,216.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,033.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,187.20.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $8,404,224.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,778 shares of company stock valued at $14,707,146 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

