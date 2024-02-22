Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,064,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,482 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 6.20% of Watts Water Technologies worth $356,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at $14,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.43. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.25 and a 12 month high of $219.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTS. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.60.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

