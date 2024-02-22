Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 12,120 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,389,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,120 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 9.43% of LCI Industries worth $280,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 69.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Stock Performance

LCII traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.19. 32,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,094. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $137.07.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 166.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on LCI Industries

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.