Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 7,797 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,939,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,797 shares during the quarter. Acushnet comprises approximately 1.2% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 12.14% of Acushnet worth $421,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Acushnet by 527.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GOLF traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.13. 66,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.88. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $69.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.48.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLF. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

