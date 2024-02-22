Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 26,798 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 788,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,798 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $314,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Saia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Saia by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.89.

Shares of Saia stock traded up $10.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $557.47. 69,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $467.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.78. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.69 and a 1-year high of $571.64.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total value of $935,851.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

