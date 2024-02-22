Wingstop Inc. (WING) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on March 29th

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Wingstop has increased its dividend by an average of 17.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Wingstop has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wingstop to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Shares of WING traded up $11.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $321.58. 51,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,157. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 134.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.65. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $325.06.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wingstop will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $61,571,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 18,061.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 274,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,444,000 after buying an additional 273,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 86.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,230,000 after buying an additional 193,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 266,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after acquiring an additional 151,031 shares during the period.

WING has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.75.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

