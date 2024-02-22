Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $452.25 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,034,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,530 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems makes up about 1.3% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $452,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,265,000 after buying an additional 31,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after buying an additional 453,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,672,000 after buying an additional 31,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FDS traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $456.70. 48,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.20. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $487.79. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,805 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,021 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.