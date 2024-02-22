Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $379.98 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 929,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,544 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $379,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3,866.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,907,110.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,907,110.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total value of $220,241.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $24,348,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,206 shares of company stock worth $30,707,174. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $426.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,851. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $364.98 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $432.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

