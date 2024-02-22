Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,192,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,474 shares during the period. Ryan Specialty makes up about 1.4% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 3.92% of Ryan Specialty worth $493,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of RYAN traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 312,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,929. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 97.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $50.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.33.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

