EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,446,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,365 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 7.33% of EMCOR Group worth $725,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded up $4.05 on Thursday, hitting $256.17. The company had a trading volume of 70,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,001. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.02. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.52 and a 52 week high of $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

